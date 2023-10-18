Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $202.15 and last traded at $202.24. 132,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,031,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

