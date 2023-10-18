Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

