EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,088,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.9 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EDRVF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

