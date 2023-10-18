Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 3%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 257,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,535,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 508,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

