Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Elevance Health worth $54,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.47. The stock had a trading volume of 772,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.