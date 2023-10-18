Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.69. The stock had a trading volume of 607,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,149. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

