Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.16. 736,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,956. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.62. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,318,000 after purchasing an additional 437,225 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.