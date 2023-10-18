Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,607.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMUF. DNB Markets upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $62.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

