Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $148.84. 319,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,394. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.77. The company has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

