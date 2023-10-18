Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 297,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,188. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

