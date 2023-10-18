Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 87 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.75. The stock had a trading volume of 281,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,811. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.