Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases Shares of 1,435 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.37. 184,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,306. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.