Elys Game Technology’s (ELYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Elys Game Technology Stock Down 63.4 %

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.98% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

About Elys Game Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.