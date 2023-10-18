Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,791 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

