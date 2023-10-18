Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.77

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 1111178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

