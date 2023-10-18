Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock Position Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Envestnet worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 135.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

ENV opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.