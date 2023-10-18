Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

