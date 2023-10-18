Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. 326,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,139,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

