Essex LLC Has $470,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

