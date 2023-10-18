Essex LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEFree Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $560.09 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $532.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $255.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

