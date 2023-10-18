Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $79.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
