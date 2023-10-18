Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $452.00 to $461.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Everest Group traded as high as $410.68 and last traded at $409.53, with a volume of 66006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $408.04.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.10 by $4.11. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 51.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

