Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Down 4.8%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 78,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,199,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 187.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,390,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,075. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 90,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

