Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $17,350,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 18.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

