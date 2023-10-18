ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Lowered by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ExlService makes up 1.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.10% of ExlService worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 315,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 59,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 88,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,830. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

