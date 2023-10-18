Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 4.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. 507,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,621,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

