Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 155,872 shares.The stock last traded at $61.33 and had previously closed at $61.38.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.