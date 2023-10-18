Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,932,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,739,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $786.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

