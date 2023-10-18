Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,247 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $91.65. 1,385,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

