Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.33. 85,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.43 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

