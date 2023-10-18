Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.85. 2,420,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,666. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

