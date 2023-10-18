Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $9.83 on Wednesday, hitting $474.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,158. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.61 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.63 and a 200-day moving average of $532.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

