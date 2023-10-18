Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. 1,798,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,117,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

