Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 67.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.09 and a 200-day moving average of $532.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $254.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

