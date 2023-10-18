Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 63,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 8,876,541 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

