Financial Survey: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arrival and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Arrival alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arrival currently has a consensus target price of $275.00, indicating a potential upside of 24,453.57%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Arrival’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arrival is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Arrival has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arrival and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -2,290.59% -66.05% -51.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrival and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $6.81 million 8.29 -$123.70 million ($0.92) -0.51

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Arrival on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival

(Get Free Report)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through direct-to-consumer online, as well as through retail store operations in the States of California, Arizona, and Oregon. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.