First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Strong Earnings

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 5,957,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,044,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

