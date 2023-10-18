First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 2.5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,565,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,595,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

