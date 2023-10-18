First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of First Solar worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Up 4.5 %

FSLR opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.47 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.73.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

