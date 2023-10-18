First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after acquiring an additional 285,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,532,000 after buying an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,717,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FTCS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

