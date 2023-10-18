First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000.

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

