First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 40,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

