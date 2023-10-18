First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 9.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

