First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 113,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,259. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.