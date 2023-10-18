First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.