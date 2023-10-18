FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $251.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
