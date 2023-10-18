Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.22. The company had a trading volume of 746,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,564. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.45 and a 200-day moving average of $434.33. The stock has a market cap of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

