Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 226 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of COST traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $574.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

