Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 18,875,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,792,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $222.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

