Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. 852,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,406. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

